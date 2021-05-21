Charles J. Wilson Jr.
Charles James (Jim) Wilson Jr., age 88, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, May 16, 2021 in Sebring, Florida. He was born in Burlington, Wisconsin to Charles and Helen Wilson.
Jim worked in sales and retired from Newton Manufacturing Company after approximately 30 years of employment. He was a man of the Christian faith. Jim was a former member of the Rotary Club, and served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict.
Jim was a resident of Highlands County since 1971. He enjoyed spending time with family, going to the beach, playing tennis and golf, and being outdoors.
He is survived by a brother, Phillip Wilson (Donna) of Texas; four children, Dan Wilson of San Diego, California, Charles James Wilson III (Doreen) of Lake Placid, Florida, Heidi Yarbrough (Wilson) of Ormond Beach, Florida, and Sam Wilson of Sebring. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Charles “C.J” Wilson IIII, Maddie Wilson, Harley Yarbrough, Dallas Yarbrough, Samantha (Wilson) Feijoo (George), and David “D.J.” Wilson; and two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Luca Feijoo. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Michele Justine Wilson.
A celebration of Jim’s life will be held Tuesday, May 25, 2021, 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist South Oak Church at 119 E. Royal Palm St. in Lake Placid, Florida. Following the service, lunch to be provided.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com