Charles L. Hoppes
Charles Leslie Hoppes, 81, of Avon Park, Florida went to be with our Lord on March 8, 2023. He was born Dec. 27, 1941, to the late Robert and Catherine Cunningham Hoppes of Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania.
Charles is preceded in death by his brothers, Robert Hoppes of Wichita, Kansas and Frederick Hoppes of San Antonio, Texas. He is survived by his wife, Fannie Barrett Hoppes of Avon Park, Florida; daughters, Angela Hoppes of Birmingham, Alabama; Nena (Troy) Mills of Haines City, Florida; Alissa Dickerson of South Lebanon, Ohio; and Ashley Arnold of Avon Park, Florida; stepson, Earl (Tiffannie) Hyatt of Salt Lake City, Utah; stepdaughter, Melissa (Kyle) Espinosa of Green River, Wyoming; sister, Sue (Bill) Luck of Millsville, Pennsylvania; eight grandsons, one granddaughter, three great-granddaughters and one great-grandson.
Charlie moved to Avon Park while still in the Air Force and spent 40 years at the Avon Park Bombing Range. He was a firefighter since he was 18 years of age in Pennsylvania and Florida.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at the Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Avon Park, Florida with visitation from 10-11 a.m.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com