Charles L. Lairsey
Charles L. Lairsey, 86, of Sebring, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
He was born in Canal Point, Florida moving to Sebring in 1996 from West Palm Beach, Florida. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict, serving in the United States Navy. He was an accountant for Pratt and Whitney. After retirement, he moved to Sebring and then worked as an accountant for Highlands County Clerk of Courts. He was a member of the Highlands County Seminole Boosters and a member of Sparta Road Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Frances; son, Clay (Kelly) Lairsey of Round Rock, Texas; daughters, Karen L. Latch of Sebring and Amy (Chuck) Poole of West Palm Beach, Florida; grandchildren, Ashely McCants, Jeffery Lairsey, Lauren Lairsey, Lainey Poole and Kelsey Poole.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Port Mayaka Cemetery in Canal Point, Florida. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed at morrisfuneralchapel.com.