Charles L. Reynolds Jr.
Charles Leorian Reynolds Jr. was rejoicing to meet his Lord face to face on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Charles was born March 26, 1943, in Sebring, Florida to the late Charles Leorian Reynolds Sr. (father) and the late Eloise (McClelland) Reynolds (mother). Charles joins son, Rob Reynolds, and his first wife, Anne Driskell (Nichols) Reynolds to whom he was married for 51 years, in Heaven. He is survived by his current wife of five years, Mary Jeanne (Morse) Lykes; son, Greg Reynolds; daughter, Leigh Anne (Reynolds) Dohmann; three step-children, Charles Parkhill Lykes III, Brandon Lykes and Mason Nell Lykes; sister, Barbara Anne (Reynolds) Bullard; and brother, Terry Lee Reynolds.
Charles enjoyed spending time with his five grandchildren, Eden, Jaden, Finnigan, Ana Regin and Lauren. He leaves behind a multitude of family and friends that were blessings during his earthly life.
Charles’ life was dedicated to the Lord, family, education, community and his love for the land. He graduated from Lake Placid High School and received a B.A. degree in business from Florida Southern College in Lakeland. Charles served his community with pride and passion. He was a member of numerous boards and committees whose focus was on items he held in the highest regard — church, education and agriculture. Charles attended Memorial United Methodist Church and actively served in the choir, Sunday school and on many committees as he felt led.
Charles was a founding member of the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association. He also served with the morning Rotary Club. He believed that next to church and agriculture, education was a top priority. Through scholarships and grants, Charles helped support new and veteran teachers in Highlands County. He sat on the board of trustees for Florida Southern College for many years. Charles and first wife Anne, along with several friends in the community, co-founded Interlake Academy.
Charles loved working the land, planting citrus trees and encouraging their growth to productivity. His love of the land came from time spent on his grandparents (C.W. and Wray Reynolds) farm in Lakeland, Florida, as well as working with his father around the shores of Lake Istokpoga. Upon graduation from Florida Southern College, his grandmother gifted him property around Lake Francis where he started growing and harvesting citrus.
His greatest joy was his family. Charles enjoyed church and participated in church-related activities, canoeing, water skiing, camping, running, lobstering and adventures with friends and family. While on his earthly journey, Charles led by example in hopes that all he made contact with would be productive in continuing to seek the Lord.
Pastor Travis Matney will officiate over the Celebration of Life service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Memorial United Methodist Church, 500 Kent Ave., Lake Placid, FL 33852. Food and fellowship will follow in Rob Reynolds Hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hearts for Missions, Memorial United Methodist Church, 500 Kent Ave., Lake Placid, FL 33852.
Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid, 863-465-9997.