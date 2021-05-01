Charles M. File II
Charles M. “Charlie” File II of Lake Placid, Florida, went to be with our Lord early Thursday morning, April 22, 2021. He was in the care of AdventHealth Sebring. Charlie was born in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania on July 2, 1946, and spent most of his life as a Lake Placid resident. He was the son of Bernice (Lutz) File and Charles File.
Charlie graduated from East Pennsboro High School in 1963. On Aug. 22, 1970, Charlie married the love of his life, Patricia Ann Kerstetter. After graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served until 1972. He was stationed in Germany. After being discharged and returning home, Charlie began working for Keystone Oil. After a few years he moved to Lake Placid and had a career of handyman type jobs. He worked in yard care and all facets of residential construction. Charlie enjoyed building and working on projects around the house, riding his bike and spending time with his kids and grandkids.
Charlie is survived by his two sons, Tony (Sally) and Charlie (Anna); siblings, Joan and Kathy; and grandchildren, Savanna, AJ, Chas, Tyler, and Reese, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Pat, and his brother, Steve File.
A service was held from 1-3 p.m. Monday, April 26, 2021, at the VFW, 75 N. Olivia Drive in Avon Park. Pastor John Hahn from Crossroads Community Church led the service. Ultimately, Charlie will be laid to rest beside his wife in Rolling Green Memorial Gardens in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.
Funeral service was under the loving devotion of Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home & Crematory, Avon Park, Florida; 863-453-3101.