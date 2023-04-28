Charles R. Brock
Charles Robert “Bob” Brock, age 81, was called home by the Lord on April 22, 2023. He was born Nov. 7, 1941 to Winfield and Lillie Brock in Firebrick, Ohio and grew up in Oak Hill, Ohio.
Updated: April 28, 2023 @ 3:03 am
He served in the U.S. Air Force for four years and was married to Claudia Berringer in 1963. They lived in several states and have been in Avon Park for 22 years. They are members of the Avon Park Presbyterian Church where Charles served as a Deacon and Elder. He also served in these positions at the Pine Grove Church of God in Pennsylvania. He was a printer for the government, co-owner of Berringer Furniture Store in Pennsylvania and held various jobs over the years.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Garvin, Forrest, William, and Norman; and sisters, Opal, Inez, and Janet. He is survived by his wife, Claudia J. Brock of Avon Park, Florida; sister, Frances Smith of Mansfield, Ohio; Judith Burge of Titusville, Florida; and brother, James Brock (Julia) of Avon Park, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607; World Witness, 918 S. Pleasantburg Drive, Ste. 218, Greenville, SC 29607; Compassionate Care Hospice, 3531 U.S. 27, Sebring, FL 33870. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 3 p.m. with family receiving friends beginning at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.