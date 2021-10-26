Charles R. Cowart
Charles Ray Cowart, a life-long resident of Hardee County, Florida passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on October 21, 2021, and entered the presence of his Lord and Savior. He was born on November 21, 1933, to Boyd and Mada Cowart of the Lake Dale community. He graduated from Hardee County High School in 1951 and the University of Florida in 1955.
Charles Ray was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Mary Jean; his daughter, Linda Gayle; parents, Lewis Boyd and Mada Phillips Cowart; brother, Ronald B. Cowart; and sister, Mary Frances Walton. He is survived by sons, Charles Thomas (Ilona) Cowart of Wauchula, Florida, Dennis R. Cowart of Boca Raton, Florida, and J. Bruce Cowart of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He also leaves behind three grandchildren, Charles N. Cowart, Sarah (Jonathan) Stephens, and Amanda (Bryan) Cook; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at New Hope Baptist Church in Wauchula, Florida on Saturday, October 30 at 11 a.m., with visitation at 10 a.m.