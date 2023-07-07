Charles R. Schumacher
Charles Robert Schumacher, age 91, passed away Monday, July 3, 2023 in Sebring, Florida. He was born Aug. 23, 1931 in Sebring, Florida to the late Floyd Melvin and Espage Love (Rogers) Schumacher.
Charles was a graduate of Sebring High School in 1949 and the University of Florida in 1953 and served in the U.S. Army in Korea and Japan as a first lieutenant. Charles was a production manager for Withers & Harshman in the citrus industry. He was a lifetime member of the Sebring Firemen, member of the Sebring Fair Association, a director of Highlands General Hospital, a founding board member of Highlands Independent Bank, a director of Highlands County Citrus Growers Association and a Gator Booster.
Charles is survived by his sons, David Schumacher (Mary) and Daniel Schumacher (Rebecca), both of Sebring, Florida; sister, Cynthia Schumacher of Sebring; grandsons, Joshua Paul Schumacher, Charles Zachary Schumacher, Jonathan Mark Schumacher, and Mace Aidan Schumacher. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Aida (Vickers) Schumacher.
Memorial service will be held Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 4 p.m. at Bible Fellowship Church with Rev. Reinhold Buxbaum officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations may be made to the New Testament Mission in Sebring.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.