Charles S. Cullens
Charles “Charlie” Stuart Cullens, age 80, of Sebring, Florida, passed away Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. He was born Feb. 11, 1942 in Vidalia, Georgia to the late Lee Roy and Sybil (Ricks) Cullens.
Updated: September 20, 2022 @ 5:53 am
He came to Highlands County in 1971 to serve as the first county administrator. He then became the owner and operator of Reliable Sanitation, served on the Highlands County Fair Board, Sebring Firemen, Inc., 4-H Foundation, and Highlands County Cattlemen’s Association.
Charlie attended Bible Fellowship Church and was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the Vietnam War.
Survivors include his wife, Tami Cullens of Sebring, Florida; daughter, Diana Reising (Chris) of Indiana; sons, Caine Cullens (Kim) of Bradenton, Florida, Alex Fells (Ariel) of Sebring, Florida, and Andrew Fells (Julie) of Sebring, Florida; sister, Sandy Hurner (Tim) of Sebring, Florida; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Lee Cullens and Ernest Cullens.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 from 5-8 p.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home. Funeral Services will take place Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Bible Fellowship Church. Burial will be at a later date in Sarasota National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Highlands County Fair Association in memory of Charlie Cullens.
Arrangements by Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Phone 863-385-0125. www.stephensonnelsonfh.com