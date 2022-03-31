Charles S. Miller Sr.
Charles Samuel Miller Sr. went to be with our Lord, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at the age of 83. He was born in Lebanon, Pennsylvania on Nov. 9, 1938, to Dorothy Miller. In 1944, Ivan G. Long, a widower, met and married Dorothy. Charles and his brother Jimmy joined the Long Family. Due to health issues and the need for warmer weather, Ivan moved his family to Avon Park in 1947. The family attended Avon Park schools and were active members of the Nazarene Church of Avon Park, performing music instrumentally on Sundays.
Charles attended Avon Park High School and was a standout football player running for six touchdowns in one game. His father Ivan rewarded him with $5 for each one. Charles was so pleased, he purchased six pairs of Levi’s. He was active in many school activities earning two superlative awards, Best All Around and Most School Spirit, his senior year. Upon graduating from Avon Park High School in 1957, he enlisted in the Army going in as a private and moving up to the rank of sergeant. He entered officer’s candidate school coming out as second lieutenant and retired after 21 years of service as major.
Stationed in Germany, Charles met and married Anita and learned to speak fluent German. He served three tours in Vietnam earning the Good Conduct Medal, a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart when his platoon was taking a critical hill. He spoke fluent Vietnamese and served as an interpreter for the Army. He was a member of the 82nd Airborne, Green Berets and Special Forces. In 1961, he moved Anita to Avon Park. In 1963, Anita gave birth to their only son, Charles Samuel Miller Jr.
Charles was preceded in death by wife, Anita; oldest brother, Harold Ivan Long; brothers, William (Bill) Howard Long and Robert Long; and sister, Dorothy Long, all of Terre Hill, Pennsylvania; and brother, Jimmy Lee Miller of Georgia.
He is survived by his son, Charles (Chuck) Samuel Miller Jr. of Avon Park; sisters, Marian Long Brown of Lancaster, Pennsylvania and Lorraine Long Maulden of The Villages Orlando, Florida; and brothers, Kenneth (Kenny) Richard Long of Avon Park and Donald (Don) Eugene Long of North Carolina.
There will be an Open House Celebration of Life at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the River Greens Country Club to wish him farewell.