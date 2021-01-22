Charles W. Hawkins
Charles William “Bill” Hawkins, 72, of Sebring, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, peacefully at home with his wife, Sharon (Patton), and step-granddaughter, Alexis Caraher, by his side. He was born on April 24, 1948, in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Charles W. and Patricia (Jackson) Hawkins.
Bill served his country in both the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy, and later retired as a post engineer at Fort Benjamin Harrison in Indiana.
As Bill frequently stated, he finally got it right in 2003 when he and Sharon were married by the captain of the Belle of Louisville on the Ohio River and he moved to Sebring to start the final chapter of his life with the love of his life.
Bill loved music, reveled in building and fixing things, appreciated a good book and enjoyed cuddling on the couch with his wife watching a good movie. He also enjoyed his time volunteering at the Children’s Museum of Highlands in Sebring with Linda Crowder and most recently volunteering at the Sebring Historical Society with Jim Pollard.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Sharon; stepdaughters, Megan Kates (Brad) of Indianapolis and Jessica Caraher of Sebring; brother, Richard Guy Hawkins of Indianapolis; and five step-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles W. and Patricia (Jackson) Hawkins, and sister, Cathleen Hawkins.
