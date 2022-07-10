Charles Wiegold
Charles Wiegold, 89, of Sebring, Florida passed away peacefully on July 5, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on Dec. 6, 1932 to Anna (Walt) and Otto Wiegold, the second of four children. Charles graduated from Hinsdale High School in 1950 and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served during the Korean War, stationed in Japan, achieving the rank of corporal. He returned to the States and studied at University of Illinois (Champaign-Urbana and Navy Pier) and DePaul, ultimately earning his degree in business administration from Northwestern University. Later Charles added an executive MBA from the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business.
He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Marian (nee Kubec) Wiegold; daughter Lynn (Larry) Werner; son Mark Wiegold, and son Keith (Joan) Wiegold; brother, Donald (Shirley) Wiegold; sister, Carol Harrington; grandchildren Season (Jesse) Gallun, Drew (Kelsey) Solorio, Trey (Sara) Solorio; Ben (Emily) Wiegold; Miley, Jackson, and Sam Wiegold; great-grandchildren Staley, Sierra, Juniper, and Jonah; sister-in-law Nancy Holik; numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of family and lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter Karen (David) Zitt and his brother Albert.
In his career, Charles served employers the Daily Southtown newspaper, Success Magazine, and Farm Progress magazines through leadership positions in finance and circulation.
A celebration of life is being planned for early autumn in the Sebring area. Charles was a very generous man who loved his family, traveling with friends, scuba diving, his Chicago Bears, coaching youth football, and playing tennis during retirement. He will be sorely missed and fondly remembered.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Charles’ favored charity, The Salvation Army.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com