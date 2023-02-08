Charlie Polk

Charlie Polk, 69, died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at his home in Sebring, Florida. He was born Nov. 13, 1953, in Helena, Arkansas to the late E.M. (Sonny) Polk Jr. (Floy) and Eva Burke Polk Crawford (Buzz). He was self-employed as a group life and health insurance agent. He was of the Methodist faith.

Recommended for you