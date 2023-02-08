Charlie Polk
Charlie Polk, 69, died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at his home in Sebring, Florida. He was born Nov. 13, 1953, in Helena, Arkansas to the late E.M. (Sonny) Polk Jr. (Floy) and Eva Burke Polk Crawford (Buzz). He was self-employed as a group life and health insurance agent. He was of the Methodist faith.
Charlie played collegiate golf for University of Houston and University of Oklahoma. He moved to Florida to play professional golf. He became one of the original golf professionals at Sun ‘N Lake Country Club. Charlie had a distinguished amateur golf career in Central Florida. He won several individual tournaments and numerous team events. He was a two-time champion of the Ben Hill Griffin Tournament and also won the Stephens Memorial in Sebring.
Charlie played softball in the 1970s in Avon Park and Sebring for several teams. He made many lifelong friendships on the softball field. Charlie was affectionally known as Coach Polk in Lake Wales to numerous young people in Little League and high school baseball. He was beloved by all players, opposing coaches, and especially umpires. Charlie was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Baskin Polk of Sebring; sons, Justin (Mindy) of Orlando, Florida and Andy (Candra) of Sebring; sister, Carole (John) of Little Rock, Arkansas; grandchildren, Charlotte, Ainsley, Lilah June and Frankie; as well as his devoted dog, Sadie. His daughter-in-law, Candra, made sure he was taken care of and comfortable during his short battle with cancer.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to South Florida State College baseball program at SFSC Baseball Program, C/O Athletic Department, 600 W. College Drive, Avon Park, FL 33825.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.