Charlotte E. Lohrer
Charlotte Ellen Lohrer, 81, passed away on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Hospice, Sebring, after a long illness.
She was the daughter of the late Charles Stockhausen and Elizabeth Haring. She was born on Aug. 9, 1939, in Weehawken, New Jersey. Charlotte was a resident of Lake Placid, Florida for 48 years, formerly living in Tampa for four years and in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, her home town.
Charlotte worked as an administrative secretary in New York City, Tampa and Lake Placid. She was a dedicated member for more than 40 years, and a former employee and volunteer of First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid. With Jeanne Fortier, she was a co-leader of Girl Scout Troop 233, Brownies and Junior levels. She also served as a mentor for Take Stock in Children at Lake Placid middle and high schools.
She enjoyed sewing and needlework since childhood. Her favorite wedding gift was the sewing machine from her mother. Trying new recipes was always a welcome challenge. Books were her friends. She was a lifelong reader of short stories and mysteries, among others, and she sought out Friends of the Library book sales throughout Florida. When she traveled, she bought local newspapers for their crossword puzzles and for general reading. Birds and butterflies became an interest of her Lake Placid life, surrounded by nature as she was. But her granddaughters gradually eclipsed some interests.
She is survived by her loving husband, Fred; son, Edward Charles Lohrer of Plantation, Florida; daughter, Amy Elizabeth Synan of Davenport, Florida; and sister, Elizabeth Gates of Doylestown, Pennsylvania. Also, surviving are three young granddaughters, Lily Charlotte Lohrer, Heidi Annebelle Synan and Kaelyn Leigh Synan. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Charles Stockhausen; and a sister, Louise Hogan.
Donations may be made for the Charlotte Lohrer Memorial Fund of First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 326, Lake Placid, FL 33862, or online at fpclp.org.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.