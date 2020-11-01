Cheryl A. and James E. Whitney Jr.
James E. Whitney Jr., “Jim,” 72, and Cheryl A. Whitney, 67, both of Sebring, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 and Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, respectively.
Jim was born in Westfield, New York, and graduated from Mayville Central School in 1966. He then attended St. Bonaventure University, where he played basketball and graduated in 1970. After serving as a first lieutenant in the United States Army from 1970-1972, he moved to Sebring. Jim then devoted 35 years to the students and athletes of Highlands County by serving as a dedicated teacher and coach. He retired from the Highlands County School System in 2007.
In his spare time, Jim enjoyed golfing, tennis, hunting and fishing. He was a member of The Church of the Way in Sebring. Jim was joined in death by his loving wife of 33 years, Cheryl Whitney.
Cheryl was the daughter of the late Junior Sawyer and Margie (Mongold) Sawyer. She was born in Topeka, Kansas, on Sept. 26,1953. She had been a resident of Sebring since 1974. Cheryl was a member of the Church of the Way. She worked as a receptionist in the medical field.
Jim and Cheryl are survived by their children, Michael Whitney (Lauren), Jason Whitney (Mindy), Brian Green (Jennifer) and Dawn Lamarre (Shane); and nine grandchildren.
Jim is also survived by his sister, Pat Mann (Al); brother-in-law, John Bush; and many nieces and nephews. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, James E. Whitney Sr. and Elaine Shirley Whitney, and his sister, Marsha Bush.
Cheryl is also survived by her sisters, Leona Crane and Ginger Lane. Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Billy Rawlings; sisters, Christy Kennedy, June Kirk and Linda Noel.
A memorial service for Jim and Cheryl will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Stephenson Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring. The family would like to express our sincere thanks to the many family and friends that have offered support during this difficult time, and to the dedicated physicians and nurses that cared for them.
If desired, memorial donations for Jim can be made to Avon Park Champions Club, 118 S. Lake Ave., Avon Park, FL 33825 or Sebring Fireman Inc, PO Box 1981, Sebring, FL 33871-1981.
Memorial contributions for Cheryl can be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.