Cheryl A. Dixon
Cheryl Ann Dixon, age 58, passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023 in Lake Placid, Florida. She was born March 13, 1964 in Lakeland, Florida to Wayne Morris Thompson and Virginia Mae Prescott. She had been a lifelong resident of Lake Placid, a member of Placid Temple Church of God, and a grove technician for Consolidated Citrus.
Cheryl is survived by her husband, Kevin Dixon of Lake Placid; daughters, Tiffany Giancola (Travis) of Lake Placid, Ashley Brewer (Nathan) of Lake Placid, Amanda Bishop (Aaron) of Punta Gorda, Florida, Stephany Campbell of Lake Placid, and Destiny Johnson (Daniel) of Tampa, Florida; son, Kyle Dixon (Emily) of Ocala, Florida; brothers, Mitch Jordan (Marie) of Fort Pierce, Florida, Robert Jordan of Lake Placid, and Chad Thompson of Lake Placid; and grandchildren, Phoenix, Jett, McKenna, Lucas, Gracen, Tessa, Raif, Paisyn, Freya, Adeline and Evelyn. She was preceded in death by her father, Wayne Morris Thompson; mother, Virginia Mae Prescott; step-mother, Karen Emma Thompson; grandson, Cope Brewer; brother, Wayne Thompson; and sister, Barbara Ann Locke.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Placid Temple Church of God in Lake Placid with family receiving friends beginning at 10 a.m. A burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home