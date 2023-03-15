Cheryl A. Dixon

Cheryl Ann Dixon, age 58, passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023 in Lake Placid, Florida. She was born March 13, 1964 in Lakeland, Florida to Wayne Morris Thompson and Virginia Mae Prescott. She had been a lifelong resident of Lake Placid, a member of Placid Temple Church of God, and a grove technician for Consolidated Citrus.

Recommended for you