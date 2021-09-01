Cheryl J. Lowry
Cheryl Jean Harrison Lowry was called home to be with her Lord and Savior, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. She was surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Oct. 26, 1960, in Sebring, Florida to David and Lena Gail Harrison. She was a lifelong resident of Lake Placid before moving to Geraldine, Alabama, in 2019 where she attended Fyffe Church of God in Fyffe, Alabama.
Cheryl was a homemaker. She also sold insurance as well as worked in the family caladium business. She loved crafting and riding her motorcycle with her husband.
Cheryl is survived by her loving husband of 24 years, Blake;; her three children, Damon (Stephanie) Hadwin, Melissa Somers, Harrison Bedford; four grandchildren, Noah and Reagan Hadwin, Hannah Pearl, and Harper Somers; brothers, Lamar (Joyce) Harrison and Malcom Harrison; sister, Joan Huff; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at 1 p.m. for extended family and friends at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home. Pastor Dale Collier will celebrate. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, Lake Placid, Florida for a private graveside service.