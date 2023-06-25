Cheryl R. Bateman
Cheryl Ring Bateman, age 78, of Sebring, Florida passed away in her Sebring home on Friday, June 16, 2023, surrounded by family. Cheryl was born in Springville, New York, on Jan. 21, 1945 to Norman Arthur Ring and Donalene Jones Ring.
Cheryl loved elephants, yard sales and was an avid collector of elephant keepsakes. She always had a great sense of humor, which she maintained even in her last days.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman Ring and Donalene Ring, and her brother, David Ring.
Cheryl is survived by her daughters, Carla Steel (husband Jeffery Steele) of Ona, Florida, Theresa Carrigan (and Sean Carrigan) of Sebring, Florida, and Rhonda Hernandez (husband Rigoberto Hernandez) of Hartford, Michigan; grandchildren, Ashley Lehman (husband Zachary Lehman) of Avon Park, Florida, Zackery Bateman of Ona, Florida, Erik Martinez Jr. of Boca Raton, Florida, Alannah Carrigan of Orlando, Florida, Sean Carrigan of Sebring, Roy Arvizu (Sara Waterson) of Hartford, Michigan and Angelica Hernandez of Hartford, Michigan.
Cheryl is also survived by her four great-grandchildren, Klayton Lehman of Avon Park, Florida, Cheryl Arvizu, Celena Arvizu and Roy Thomas Arvizu of Hartford, Michigan.
Also surviving is her brother, Donald Ring and wife, Linda of Sebring, accompanied by their children, Pamela Ring of Raleigh, North Carolina, Michelle Hart and husband Curtis of Sebring; his grandchildren, Austin Hart, Aaron Hart and family, Kayla Massey and family; sister-in-law, Judy Ring of Crestview, Florida accompanied by her children, Michael Ring and family, Adam Ring and family, Susan Slinkard and family.
Her final resting place will be in the Curriers Rural Cemetery in Curriers, Wyoming County, New York. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials made in honor of Cheryl R. Bateman to the Good Shepherd Hospice, Sebring Chapter, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870.