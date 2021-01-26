Chesney W. Lawson
March 13, 1930 — Jan. 19, 2021
Mrs. Chesney (Ches) Whitaker Lawson, of Beaver Dam, Kentucky, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 19, 2021, at the age of 90.
Chesney was born to parents Richard (RB) and Myrtle Whitaker on March 13, 1930, in Blackey, Kentucky. She was the second of six children. Chesney married her husband of 57 years, Mart Lawson, in 1952. As a member of the greatest generation, she served as a nurse for the U.S. Army during World War II. After completion of her military service, she was a devoted homemaker, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her family.
Chesney and Mart loved to travel, never met a stranger and developed friendships everywhere they went. Both Chesney and Mart had an unwavering love for the Lord that guided every facet of their lives. Chesney put her faith first in all she did and her life was a living example of one of her many favorite Bible passages, Ecclesiastes Chapter 3 — “To everything there is a season.” They were active church members and maintained membership at Avon Park Lakes Baptist in Avon Park, Florida.
Chesney is survived by her daughter, Gwendolyn Stewart; her son, Tony (Rebecca) Lawson; her sisters, Emily Dobson, Dana Davey and Polly Long; six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Mart Lawson; her parents, RB and Myrtle Whitaker; her sister, Dixie Campbell; and her brother, Astor Whitaker.
All who loved her dearly will never forget her wit, grace, strength, wisdom and love; she will remain in our hearts forever.
Condolences for the family may be offered online at bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Hospice of Ohio County in Hartford, Kentucky. Due to present COVID-19 restrictions, memorial services to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.