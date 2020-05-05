Chester E. Miller
Chester E. Miller, 84, of Sebring, Florida died May 1, 2020, of natural causes.
Chet was a devoted husband and father whose primary focus in life was always his family. He proudly served in the U.S. Army First Cavalry during the Korean War. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed traveling the world with his lifelong partner and wife. He was a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees and New York Giants.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joyce Miller, and their five children, Michael Miller (Janet) of Houston, Texas, Theresa Kalb (Dave) of Winter Haven, Florida, Gregory Miller of Greenfield Center, New York, Jeffery Miller and his wife (Debbie) from Homer, New York and Kevin Miller and his wife Lisa of Cortland, New York He is also survived by over 20 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
