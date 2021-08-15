Chester T. Poff
Chester Talmadge Poff, age 92, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at his home. He was born Sept. 28, 1928 in Middletown, Ohio to Oscar and Ada Mae (Haven) Poff.
Chester served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, graduated from the Baptist Bible Institute, Samford University and the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. He was the pastor at numerous churches in North Alabama and Miami until he moved to Avon Park, Florida where he taught at Avon Park Middle School for 20 years.
Chester was a member of Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church, and has been a resident of Avon Park, Florida since 1972, coming from Miami, Florida.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Peggy Ann Poff of Avon Park, Florida; son, Dale Poff of Hutchinson, Minnesota; sister, Barbara Collins of Lake Wales, Florida; brother, Norman Poff of Highlands City, Florida; granddaughter, Candace Poff; and great-granddaughter, Nyah Nicole. He is preceded in death by his son, Mark Poff, and granddaughter, Nicole Poff.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church with Rev. George Hall officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, Avon Park, Florida 33825. Online condolences can be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.