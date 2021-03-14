Christelle Christian
Christelle Christian, 78, beloved mother and devoted wife, peacefully left us to go into the Lord’s hands on March 7, 2021. She was the only daughter of Ben and Mabel Anderson Liddon.
She was born in Dothan, Alabama on Feb. 16, 1943, living in Graceville, Florida. The family moved to Homestead, Florida where she grew up. She then met the love of her life, Brantley “Buck” Christian. They married on Jan. 13, 1962, and had two daughters, Michelle and Tracy.
Christelle leaves behind her husband, married 59 years; brother, two daughters, a son-in-law and seven grandchildren.
Christelle ran a bookkeeping business for 25 years. Her clients were more than clients. She treated them like family. She, too, was a phenomenal southern cook. Her chicken and dumplings, cornbread, rice pudding and chocolate pie are still revered and talked about among our family and friends. She loved to travel and never missed an opportunity to shop. She was a game player and wasn’t afraid to beat us, which she often did. While running her business and raising her children, she found time to become a licensed pilot. She loved to fly.
She and Buck retired to Lake Placid, Florida. They focused on spending time with family, gardening, art and travel. They took a European trip of a lifetime featuring a cruise through the rivers and canals of France. She now had time for her next “career” in watercolor, oil painting and cross-stitch where she excelled. Seriously, there are no blank walls in her home. She could often be found outside planting another plant to attract the butterflies, which she dearly loved. She always focused on being with her grandchildren and sharing her many loves with them. She doted on them every chance she got. She loved her family with great passion until her death. She will be forever missed.
A service to celebrate Christelle’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Leisure Lakes Baptist Church, 808 Gardenia St., Lake Placid, Florida with Pastor Don Roberts officiating. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com.
Arrangements entrusted with the Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid. 863-465-4134.