Christine A. Gregory
Christine Ann Gregory, age 66, passed away July 23, 2022. She was born in Indiana to George and Elizabeth Schrader. She grew up mostly in Hollywood, Florida. She attended Orange Brook Elementary and McNicol Junior High. She graduated from McArthur High School where she was the vice president of the Keyettes Club and volunteered at a nearby elementary school. She loved going to the beach, going out on the family boat, and playing paddleball.
She graduated from the University of Florida with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction, specializing in reading education. During her 30-year career she taught eighth grade reading, kindergarten, and grades one, two, four and five in California and Florida. Her favorite grade was second grade. She enjoyed working with her students and fellow teachers. She retired from the Highlands County School District where she taught at Avon and Sun ‘N Lake Elementary schools.
Christine loved reading, crocheting, playing the piano, camping, and playing with her pet cats. She was an avid Gator fan and attended many University of Florida football and basketball games. She visited 33 National Parks and Monuments over the years. Her favorite park was Sequoia National Park. Her favorite trips were to England to visit her daughter and summer visits to Indiana.
Her family and friends remember her for her kindness, loving nature, and strength. She always put others before herself and recognized the best in people. We miss her dearly.
Christine is survived by her husband, William; daughters, Laura (Ben) Gregory (Geldeard) and Amanda (Elic) Kirby; and grandson, George Geldeard. She is also survived by her sisters, Cindy Means and Lynn (Bill) Anderson; and nephews, Graham and Trevor Anderson. Other survivors are in-laws, George Gray and Doug Gregory; and nephews, Aaron (Sunghee) Gray and Jesse (Stephanie) Gray; and nieces, Angela (David) Oler, Nancy Gregory, and Jennifer Gregory. She was preceded in death by her father, George Schrader; mother, Elizabeth Schrader; brother-in-law, John Means; sister-in-law, Sue Gray, and cousin, Jane Thesing.
A celebration of life will be organized to take place in Sebring in December. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870.