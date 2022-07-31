Christine A. Gregory

Christine Ann Gregory, age 66, passed away July 23, 2022. She was born in Indiana to George and Elizabeth Schrader. She grew up mostly in Hollywood, Florida. She attended Orange Brook Elementary and McNicol Junior High. She graduated from McArthur High School where she was the vice president of the Keyettes Club and volunteered at a nearby elementary school. She loved going to the beach, going out on the family boat, and playing paddleball.

