Christine A. West
Christine Ann West, of Lake Placid, Florida, went to be with our Lord on Thursday evening, Nov. 5, 2020. She was comforted by her loving husband Keane.
Christine was born Feb. 27, 1948, in Jamaica, New York. She was the daughter of Eleanor Godsell Zenovia and Charles Zenovia. Christine has been a Lake Placid resident for the past 26 years. Her and her husband were owners of Mother Nature’s Lawn and Tree Service as well as Mother Nature’s Nursery in Lake Placid for 15 years. Christine was an active member of Memorial United Methodist Church in Lake Placid. She was an avid oil painter and loved working in her yard.
Christine is survived by her husband, Keane, and children, Lori and Joe Mascetti. She leaves three grandchildren.
In celebration of Christine’s life, the family will have a memorial gathering from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at their home, 159 Hillside Drive, Lake Placid. Friends are welcome to come at anytime between those hours to greet and fellowship.
Memorial arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid.