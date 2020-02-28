Christopher J. Knight

Christopher John Knight
Nov. 15, 1965 - Feb. 25, 2020
Loving son, father and grandfather passed away peacefully due to terminal C.O.P.D. and emphysema.
He leaves behind his life partner, Anna Marie Feeney; three sons, Christopher, Cody and Adam. The son of Larry Adam Knight and grandfather of Aimee, Anna, Corey, Christian and Carlos.
He was the Vice President and Co-Founder of the Battle of the Bands, Incorporated, a veterans 501c3 in Highlands County, a charity he helped build and served with diligence and distinction. He and his efforts will be missed by many.
A memorial benefit for Christopher John Knight is being planned. Information will be released at a later date.