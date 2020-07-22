Clara Jo Tomlinson
Clara Jo Tomlinson, 82, returned to her heavenly home on July 15, 2020. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in her Savior, Jesus Christ gave her peace in this transition.
Clara Jo was born on May 15, 1938, in Avon Park, Florida to the late Virgil and Myrl Still. She started singing in church in grade school. In high school, she and her sister Shirley formed a duet called The Still Sisters and they performed on a TV program in Tampa. Clara, Shirley and a friend, Laverne Hill, went on to form a trio called the Happy Three and traveled the country performing gospel music concerts. Clara Jo worked as a ward secretary at Walker Memorial Hospital in Avon Park for several years.
She later worked for the Highlands County School Board and then at the Hardee County School Board in the agricultural department and received awards from the FFA. Clara Jo was very active in her church and taught Sunday school in both Florida and Georgia. She was an avid crafter, loved fishing, gardening and collecting seashells.
Clara Jo was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Larry Eugene Pipkin. She is survived by her loving husband, Frank “Roland” Tomlinson; her sister, Shirley Ann Curl (Arthur); her brother, Howard Maxwell Still; her sister-in-law, Bonita Collins (Benny), and her children, John V. Pipkin (Lisa), Angela Kay Limppo (Ron), Mitchell F. Tomlinson (Sharon), Angela Lee Frazier (Garland) and Roland “Scott” Tomlinson (Tracy). She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
There will be a small memorial service held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to Hospice or a church of your choice.