Clarence E. Fauber
Clarence Eugene Fauber, 78, of Avon Park, Florida died on Jan. 7, 2021. He was born on June 23, 1942, in East Chicago, Indiana.
Clarence grew up in Hammond, Indiana, and as a child overcame polio, which helped contribute to his resilient attitude. He received his bachelor and master degrees from Indiana University and also served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1963 to 1966. His work career started with AT&T long lines in Chicago until moving to Mansfield, Ohio to be operations manager at United Telephone. From 1975-1987 he was the president and owner of Perfection Manufacturing Corp.
He then went on to be the general manager of the Mansfield Division of OmniSource Corp. During his tenure there, he became a broker of scrap metal and continued in that position until retirement in 2013. Many of his clients and associates were considered his friends. Clarence was generous with his time and resources and believed in the importance of volunteerism and being civic-minded. He was a Paul Harris Rotarian, president of the Richland County Purchasing Club, sat on the Mansfield Zoning Board of Appeals and was chairman of the Richland Economic Development Corp. from 1995-1997.
He also volunteered in many capacities and was creative in event organization and civic fundraising campaigns. He was senior warden of the Vestry at Grace Episcopal Church and was an involved parishioner.
Clarence was an avid golfer and tennis player and enjoyed being a member of the Westbrook Country Club and the Woodland Club. Over the years, he made time to coach many different youth sports teams. Clarence had a keen intellect and performed at a high-level playing bridge and completing crossword puzzles. More than anything, Clarence cherished his friends and loved being supportive. Many will remember his generous spirit, his mischievous grin and the twinkle in his baby blues.
He was preceded in death by parents, Viola and Eugene Fauber, and sister, Jean Plusch. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sharon; daughters, Kimberly and Crystal of Columbus, Ohio; granddaughter, Chloe of New York City; son-in-law, John Loechler of Columbus, Ohio; and brother, Martin of Canton, Ohio.
A service was at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Sarasota Veterans National Cemetery. Contributions could be sent to either Center for the Great Apes in Wauchula, Florida (centerforgreatapes.org) or St. Agnes Episcopal Church in Sebring, Florida.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.