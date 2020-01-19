Clarence “Ed” Minton
Clarence “Ed” Edwin Minton, 87, of McArthur, Ohio, Passed away Jan. 14, 2020 at his residence in Florida.
Born Aug. 22, 1932, he retired from Fisher Guide after 36 years as a maintenance supervisor.
Son of the late Earl William Minton Sr. and Lvol Martin Minton. Survived by his wife, Marreen Huff Schilling Minton.
He graduated from McArthur High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army. Ed was a 50-plus member of the Blue Lodge 623 Westgate of Columbus, Ohio, member of The Aladdin Shrine of Grove City, Ohio, 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason, Hilltop Shrine Club of Columbus, Ohio, Moose Lodge 11 of Columbus, Ohio, American Legion 25 of Lake Placid, Florida and Elks Lodge 2661 of Lake Placid, Florida.
Ed loved his farm as a bit of paradise on Earth, RV traveling, golf and fishing at the cabin on the French River in Canada. Ed had a love for life like no other.
In addition to his wife of 27 years, he is survived by a daughter, Virginia Church of Grove City, Ohio; son, Eddie Minton (Kim) of Walker, Minnesota and son, David Minton (Jane) of Mt. Sterling, Ohio; eight stepchildren; grandchildren, Brock Church and Heather Seipel of Grove City, Ohio; and many step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Delmer Minton, Delvin “Dutch” Minton, and Earl Minton Jr., and sister, Lois Jean Tripp.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at Scott Seawinds Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, Florida, with Reverend Cecil Kent officiating. Masonic Service to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks contributions be sent to the Wexner Medical Center Lung Institute in the name Ed Minton.
A memorial service will be held in Columbus, Ohio at 11 a.m. on May 16, 2020 at St. Joseph Cemetery. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com.