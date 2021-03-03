Clarence H. Bigler
Clarence H. Bigler Jr., 82, of Sebring, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Sunny Hills Assisted Living in Sebring. Born Jan. 24, 1939, in Loudonville, Ohio, he was the son of Clarence H. Sr. and Alice Weaver Bigler.
Clarence graduated from Loudonville High School where he enjoyed playing basketball. He then attended Ohio State University and graduated with a degree in mathematics. Clarence was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1963 and served at Fort Wadsworth in New York until 1965. He retired from Unisys Corp. in Cleveland, Ohio as systems analyst in their computer department.
Clarence is survived by a sister, Carol Jean Bigler (Jack) Hughes; and a sister-in-law, Phyllis Luers Bigler. Those also surviving are two nieces, Cindy Hughes (Jack) Jorgensen and Tina Bigler Gray, and two nephews, John (Pearl Jean) Hughes and Kyle (Catherine) Bigler. He is predeceased by his parents; brother, Charles (Bud) Bigler; and nephew, Kevin Bigler.
Final resting place will be in Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida.
Arrangements under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview St., Sebring, Florida. 863-385-1546.