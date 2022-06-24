Claretha Evans
Claretha Evans (née Walker), 87, of Gainesville, Florida passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at UF Health Shands Hospital. Mother Evans was born on Feb. 26, 1935, in Arcadia, Florida to Alexander Walker and Arizona (née Gavin) Walker. She moved to Gainesville from Lake Placid in 1999. She was a member of Fountain of Restoration International Ministries.
She is preceded in death by three daughters, Monica Evans, Anglia Evans and Gloria Evans. She leaves to cherish her everlasting memory, daughters, Bergita Evans of Gainesville, Florida and Sonya McGowan of Archer, Florida; brothers, Charlie Walker (Estella) of Lake Placid, Florida, Joe Walker of Louisville, Kentucky and Ray Walker (Deborah) of Orlando, Florida; three grandchildren, Teman Evans of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Teran Evans of Seattle, Washington and Alexya Casanova (Jerrell) of Gainesville, Florida; her great-granddaughter, Angylese Wright, and other relatives and caring friends.
Visitation for Mother Evans was Wednesday, June 22, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at Chestnut Memorial Chapel. Additional visitation will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022, from 3-5 p.m. at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 135 Ea. Smith Drive, Lake Placid, FL 33852.
Funeral service will be held in Lake Placid, Florida at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, with Rev. Devarsious D.K. McCants, Pastor, with Apostle Carolyn J. Little of Fountain of Restoration International Ministries, officiating. Interment will follow immediately in Highway Park Cemetery, 202 Crestmore Drive, Lake Placid, FL 33852.
Family and friends are asked to meet at 3501 Paso Fino Drive, Lake Placid, FL 33852 at 10:15 a.m. to form the cortege.
Due to COVID-19, all in attendance are asked to please wear a facial covering. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Chestnut Funeral Home. Cards may be sent to 18 NW 8th Ave., Gainesville, FL 32601. To order floral arrangements, please visit chestnutfh.com/obituary/clarethaevans. Any questions may be directed to 855-5-CHESTNUT or admin@chestnutfh.com. “A CHESTNUT SERVICE”