Clay W. Tope
Clay William Tope, of Lake Placid, Florida, died Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 29, 2020. He was in the companionship of his sister.
Clay was a lifelong Lake Placid resident and the son of Eloise Pearce Tope and Glen Tope of Lake Placid. He was born Aug. 14, 1958 in Avon Park, Florida.
Clay graduated with the Class of 1977 at Lake Placid High School. Shortly after graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he spent four years. Clay loved the outdoors and being with nature. He enjoyed riding through the woods in his buggy with his dog Faye. He cherished the fresh air and wildlife.
Clay is survived by his son, Chad William Tope, and sister, Kathy Lynn Tope Myers (Terry). He was preceded in death by his daughter, Brandy, and his mother and father.
In lieu of flowers, donations are asked to be directed towards St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in memory of Brandy Tope, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870.
