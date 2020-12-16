Clay Williams
Clay Williams, 90, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Avon Park, Florida.
He was born on Oct. 19, 1930, in London, Kentucky to the late Harley and Emily Shell Williams. Clay was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was the owner of Williams Water Treatment and loved woodworking. He was happiest when his family and friends were around to talk, reminisce and drink coffee. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Avon Park where he served as a faithful deacon for many years.
Clay is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Irene Williams; his parents; his siblings, Gordon Williams, Beaulah Williams Hale, John Willliams, Earl Williams, Blaine Williams and Margie Williams Brock. He is survived by his daughter, Linda (Ronald) Laye, and son, Bill (Brenda) Williams, all of Avon Park. He is also survived by grandchildren, Allison Loomis of Fleming Island, Florida, Leslie (Richard) Adams of Maitland, Florida, Matthew (Summer) Laye of Avon Park, Florida, Augustus (Jaydee) Williams and Cole Williams of Avon Park; and seven great-grandchildren, Andrew and Dylan Loomis, Grace, Alexander and Kate Adams, Emerson and Cullen Laye.
A graveside service will be held at noon Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Avon Park, Florida, with the Reverend George Hall presiding. All of Clay’s friends and family are invited to attend.
The Williams Family would like to extend a special thank you to Vitas Healthcare for their compassion, care and support and to all the friends and family who made Clay’s life a little happier through visits, cards, prayers and encouragement. You will be forever in our hearts for your kindness.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.