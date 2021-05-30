Clayton “Bud” Morgan
Clayton “Bud” Morgan, 84, passed away peacefully at home Monday, May 24, 2021, in Avon Park, Florida. He was born on May 22, 1937, in Fort Springs, West Virginia to Clayton and Carmen Morgan. Bud was a career military man, serving 20 years in the Air Force and serving in various government positions. He enjoyed golf and was known for his columns in the News-Sun. He has been a resident of Avon Park since 1997, coming from Chesterville, Ohio.
He is survived by his loving wife, Erma of Avon Park, Florida; children, Lisa Castle (Jamie) of Marion, Ohio, Jeffrey Morgan of Mt. Gilead, Ohio and Shawn Morgan (Glenda) of Chesterville, Ohio. Surviving are also 12 grandchildren and 13 great–grandchildren, who loved their Daddy Bud. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Robert Morgan.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.