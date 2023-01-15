Clyde H. Maxon
Clyde Homer Maxon of Sebring, Florida, 89, passed away peacefully on Jan. 6, 2023. He was born on Dec. 12, 1933, to the late Homer and Sara Maxon.
He was predeceased by his loving wife, Ida. He is survived by his brother, Glenn of Holley, New York and half-sister, Jane (Tom) Bowdler of The Villages, Florida.
Also, his three children, Thomas (Suzanne) of Old Fort, Tennessee, Sally Oliver of Avon Park, Florida and Scott (Cynthia) of Sebring, Florida; along with four grandchildren, Jason (Tiffany) and Shaun, Trevor Long and Clyde Chase (Jules) Long; and two great-grandchildren, Elijah and Sarah.
Clyde graduated from Holley High School in Upstate New York and attended Cornell University in Ithaca.
He was raised on a dairy farm and as a young man worked in partnership with his father Homer and brother Glenn for Maxon Farms. In 1981, he moved to Sebring, Florida and opened the AutoMax auto parts and repair facility with his sons Tom and Scott. Then, from 1992 to 2006, Maxon Wholesale Auto Parts.
One of his great joys in life was flight. He was an instrument-rated private pilot, a longtime member of the pilot’s fraternity Quiet Birdmen, and was an Angel Flight pilot. An Angel Flight pilot volunteers their time and aircraft to provide free transportation to medical treatment for those who cannot reach needed care because of cost, or they are too ill to fly commercially or drive long distances.
Perhaps his love of flight came from his father, who was also a private pilot. He loved to fly his family around in his Cessna 182.
Family members will remember a man who would deny nothing to those he could help. He would rescue anyone, even when they were doing dumb stuff (no specific details from any of his children, thank-you very much)! His favorite hobby (besides flying) was helping people.
Clyde will be remembered for his wonderful story-telling, keen sense of humor and honesty. He was a man whose hand shake was his honor; no legal document was required for him to do the right thing. Our world will forever be blessed by having Clyde Homer Maxon in it.
There will be no memorial service.