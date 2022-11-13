SNSobitflagcolor

Clyde L. Starling Sr.

Clyde Leroy Starling Sr., age 81, of Avon Park, Florida, returned to his Heavenly home Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. He was born Jan. 2, 1941, in Lawtey, Florida, to Clyde and Lucille (Crawford) Starling.

