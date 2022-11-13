Clyde L. Starling Sr.
Clyde Leroy Starling Sr., age 81, of Avon Park, Florida, returned to his Heavenly home Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. He was born Jan. 2, 1941, in Lawtey, Florida, to Clyde and Lucille (Crawford) Starling.
He was the farm administrator at the Avon Park Correctional Institute, member of New Harvest Worship Center of Lake Wales, and has been a lifelong resident of Avon Park, Florida.
Leroy is survived by his wife, Mary Starling of Avon Park, Florida; sons, Clyde Leroy Starling Jr. of Montana, and Keith Starling (Christina) of Avon Park, Florida; grandchildren, Stormy Starling, Rowdy Starling (Megan), Elly Starling, Ariel Fells (Alex) and Kasey Hedrick (Austin); and great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Emmarie and Avery. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Norma Jean Hill, and brother, Johnny Starling.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 at 11 a.m. at New Harvest Worship Center, 45 MLK Blvd, Lake Wales, FL 33853. Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.
