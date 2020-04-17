Codey S. Turner
Codey Stewart Turner, of Lake Placid, Florida, went to be with the Lord Tuesday morning, April 14, 2020, in Ft. Pierce, Florida.
He was the son of Carrie Michelle Rice and Kenneth Turner. Codey was born June 5, 1976, in Arcadia, Florida. Codey was a lifelong Lake Placid resident and graduated from Lake Placid High School class of 1995. He was employed by Howard Fertilizer as a mechanic. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, air boating, camping and especially spending time with his children. He was a Christian in faith.
Codey is survived by his daughter, Jacee, and son, Gage; mother, Carrie Michelle Rice, and father, Kenneth Turner; sister, Selena Pollard (Garrett) and his fiance, Loretta Treat.
The family will have private viewing and graveside services at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.