Cody L. Fultz
Cody Lee Fultz, a deeply adored father, son, brother, partner and friend passed away suddenly on Nov. 30, 2019 in Cape Coral, Florida at age 29.
He was born on April 27, 1990 in Lake Wales, Florida and raised in Sebring, Florida. He was an exceptional athlete, playing many sports from youth throughout high school at The Vanguard School, with basketball being his true passion. An adventurous and fearless soul, Cody spent any time possible outdoors growing up, preferably involved in his next great thrill-seeking activity, be it skateboarding, racing BMX or wakeboarding all day long.
As he got older, he found a love for motorcycles and it was clear this is where this free-spirit felt his happiest. He had a heart capable of truly loving anyone put in his path and the ability to find a smile in any situation.
His greatest love was his son, who served as his ultimate motivation to create a better life for himself, leading him to a new beginning of peace and happiness this past year.
His family finds comfort in knowing Cody knew of his salvation through our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. They hope Cody’s life will serve as an example that one is never too far to receive God’s love and grace.
Cody is survived by his parents, Jeff and Robin Fultz; son, Ryder Fultz; sister, Reagan Fultz; partner, Kaley and her two children, Mason and Skyla; and grandmothers, Doris Reagan and Marian Fultz. He is preceded in death by grandfathers, Robert C. Reagan and Saylor J. Fultz. He was loved by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Celebration of Life picnic will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at Grace Bible Church, 4453 Thunderbird Road, Sebring. The family invites anyone who has known and loved Cody to celebrate his homecoming.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Faith Farm Ministries located in Okeechobee, Florida, faithfarm.org/ways-to-give/.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.