Col. Charles E. Kendall
Col. Charles (Chuck) Edward Kendall, USAF Retired
Nov. 18, 1935 — Nov. 26, 2020
Born in Lamar, South Carolina to George Edward Kendall and Minnie Magnolia Kendall on Nov. 18, 1935, Chuck Kendall graduated from Chicora High School in Hanahan, South Carolina in 1953 and went on to complete his bachelor of science degree in finance from The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina in 1957. He married Louise Myrna Fish on Nov. 24, 1955, and they were married until she passed away in August 2017.
After college, Chuck served in the United States Air Force for over 27 years, beginning his career as a finance officer, and spending most of his career in nuclear safety.
Chuck and Myrna called many places home during his military career, but in 1984 they retired to Lake Placid, Florida where he was able to do the things he enjoyed most. In his best years he enjoyed sailing and introducing others to sailing, woodwork, working in his yard, romantic comedy movies (“Pretty Woman” was his favorite), flight simulator on his computer, gospel music and driving.
During his retirement, Chuck was engaged in several volunteer roles including working with my mom to assist the Lake Placid Arts and Crafts County Fair with yearly award envelope preparation, assisting Lake Placid First Baptist Church with some accounting, and serving as a member of the Kiwanis club (he helped build the food trailer that serves many guests at Lake Placid area events).
We celebrated his 85 years in this world just eight days before he left it.
Due to the challenges of a 2020 turned topsy-turvy by the pandemic, we will not be having a service of any type any time soon, but sometime after the COVID world begins to relax we plan to coordinate some small memorials for he and my mom (returning both their ashes to the earth) here in Albuquerque, in Florida, and in Charleston, South Carolina ... three places very significant in their lives over the years.
Rest in peace Dad. One journey has ended and another begins anew. We will carry on and you will be alive in our memories for all our days.
Charles is survived by sons, Kenneth Charles Kendall of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Craig Lester Kendall of Placitas, New Mexico; Craig’s two children, Jessica Leigh Kendall of Denver, Colorado and Adam Craig Kendall (Becca Carrol Kendall) of Parker, Colorado, who were proud to call Chuck their grampy and grandpa; Chuck’s two younger sisters, Judy Kendall Davis and Frances Kendall Gibson, who reside in the Charleston, South Carolina area; and his brother-in-law (Myrna’s brother), Harry L. Fish Jr. (Sylvia Sanders) of Sebring, Florida.