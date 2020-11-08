Colleen J. Kesting
Colleen J. Kesting, 76, of Lake Placid, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at The Bud and Donna Somers Hospice House in Sebring, Florida.
Colleen was born in Marinette, Wisconsin, the daughter of Jane and Peter. Colleen had been a resident of Lake Placid, Florida since moving from Washington, Illinois in 2003.
Colleen is survived by her daughter, Angela; grandson, Alex; sisters, Kathleen, Margaret and Kelly; brothers, Terrence and Patrick; many beloved nieces, nephews, extended family and treasured friends; and her grand-dog, Fitzy.
She is also survived by her loving husband, Thomas of 52 years. They met at a street dance 10 years before they wed. Just after meeting him that night, she walked back to her friends and announced, “That’s the man I’m going to marry.” And marry him she did.
Colleen was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Michael, Timothy, KC and Dennis; and dear cousin Joy.
Her daughter Angela was the light of her life. Her grandson Alex was her greatest joy and “the best birthday present she ever received,” arriving late the night just before Colleen’s 58th birthday.
Colleen was full of love and light, and she was generous with it. She deeply loved her family and friends, and nurtured those relationships with great care and attention. She had a magical way with people — putting them at ease, making them feel special and valued, sparking joy and laughter with her great sense of humor, knowing just the thing that could make someone smile, cheering them on, offering support no matter what someone may need.
She undeniably left this world better than she found it in so many ways. We are immensely grateful and honored to have had her in our lives.
Colleen loved to entertain and she loved a good party. In lieu of a service, she wanted a celebration of life. We invite you to celebrate her life as often as you like and in whatever way feels best to you, making the most of the light she’s given us. We’ll gather together in person to celebrate her when the time is right. Keep your eyes and hearts open — she will still be all around us continuing to work her magic.
Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com.
Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-4134.