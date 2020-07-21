Connie L. Spallina
Connie Lynn Spallina, 64, of Avon Park, Florida, went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 6, 2020.
She was born March 1, 1956, in Erie, Pennsylvania. She attended East High School in Erie. She was a proud business owner of Connie’s Cleaning Service, which first served Erie, and then all of Highlands County, Florida.
Connie regularly enjoyed fellowship at the Brentwood Circle clubhouse. She loved the potlucks and game nights with friends. She adored her dog Marley, and spent her time with roommate and friend, Denver, and her wonderful neighbors, the Lopez family. She was a loving mother and a great friend. She was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Her wit, laughter and smile will be remembered well and greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, John Jones (Ruth) and Mabel Sutley; maternal grandparents, Willis and Doris McGee; father, Mack Jones; stepfather, Elmer DeWolf; sister, Debbie Jones; brothers, Daniel Jones and Joe DeWolf; and close friend, Jim Griffith.
She is survived by her mother, Janet (McGee) DeWolf; daughter, Stephanie Robinson (James); granddaughter, Angel Robinson; and dearly loved ex-husband and friend, Stephen Spallina. Also survived by her siblings, Rick Jones (Sheryl), Jack Jones (Sandy), Darlene Klein (Tim), Rhonda Pacinelli (John), Bridget Phillips (Tod), Maria Mia Ross, Mike DeWolf (Jackie), Chris Halvorson (Rick), Cathy Reichart (Felix), Trudy DeWolf, Sue Carney (Joseph), David DeWolf and Becky Conrad (David), as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Unfortunately, the memorial service will be postponed due to the current pandemic. There will be updates made via her daughter’s social media as to the location, date and time as those things are decided.