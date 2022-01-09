Connor A. Bauer
Connor Aaron Bauer was born in Winter Haven, Florida on Jan. 23, 1992. He went to be with the Lord on Dec. 23, 2021, one month before his 30th birthday. He attended First Baptist Church in Plant City, Florida. He was dedicated to God as a baby, baptized as a boy and married as a young man by Pastor Wilmont McCrary of First Assembly of God in Sebring, Florida where he played drums in the worship band as a teen.
Connor played Little League baseball, ran cross country and track for Sebring High School and went on to run for the University of South Florida (USF) Bulls, where he graduated as an industrial engineer and was currently working at advanced engineering.
Connor is survived by his greatest treasure, his wife, Janelle Bauer, and adored sons, Caleb William Bauer and Andrew Jace Bauer; father, George William Bauer; mother, Wendy Bauer; close sibling brother, Taylor Bauer (Lauren); and sister, Ariel Bauer; nephews, Wesley, Rowan and William; grandfather, George W. Bauer Sr.; grandmother, Maxine Tyler and many family and extended family that love and will miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Emily Jo “Nana” Bauer, and grandfather, Thurl Campton “Peapaw” Bond.
A celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m. on Jan. 15, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Plant City, Florida. For an extended obituary, information and tribute, visit gentry-morrison.com. In lieu of flowers donations to Janelle and the boys can be sent through Paypal @janellebauer.
The family is requesting written memories of Connor be brought to the services to be added to a book for his two sons.