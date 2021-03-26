Conrad S. Kulatz
Conrad S. Kulatz of Avon Park, Florida, went to be with Jesus on March 20, 2021. Born in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on June 16, 1939, Conrad was the son of the late Stanley Kulatz and Carolyn Lesko.
Conrad’s family moved to Detroit, Michigan in 1951. He served in the U.S. Air Force after high school, and eventually graduated from Wayne State University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a law degree. He moved to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in 1978 and became a member of the Florida Bar in 1979. Conrad practiced aviation law until he retired in 2016.
He loved deep sea and bass fishing, listening to country and bluegrass music, watching the Miami Dolphins, and attending church services at St. Joseph Polish National Catholic Church in Davie, Florida, and Emmanuel United Church of Christ in Sebring. Conrad also loved flying and was a member of the Sebring Experimental Aircraft Association. Even though he grew up in the city, Conrad loved the country and Highlands County. He was a member of the Sebring Elks Lodge, American Legion, and the Moose Lodge.
In 1966, Conrad married Carol Ann Cadotte, who passed away in 1997. Conrad married Eileen Fryman Game in 2000. He is survived by his wife Eileen; his children, Sherry Cornelius (Brad) of Lutz, Florida, Karen Dobbins (Lee) of Palm City, Florida and Ashley Game (Jay Casuga) of Leesburg, Virginia; and his grandchildren, Travis and Jared Cornelius, Colin and Allison Dobbins, and Avery and Jacob Casuga Game; sister, Nancy Feldman, and niece, Jennifer Lionberger (Rick) of Grosse Ile, Michigan.
There is a planned memorial service at 10 a.m. May 1, 2021, at Emmanuel United Church of Christ in Sebring and a Catholic Mass at St. Joseph Polish National Catholic Church in Davie, Florida at 9 a.m. April 11, 2021.
Donations can be made to Emmanuel United Church of Christ in Sebring or St. Joseph Polish National Catholic Church in Davie, Florida.