Constance A. Kaltz
Constance Ann Kaltz, age 88, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 in Avon Park, Florida. She was born Nov. 3, 1933 in Detroit, Michigan to James H. Rowe and Millicent (Brenner) Rowe.
Constance was a member of Our Lady of Grace Church, volunteered for the 12 Hours of Sebring, loved painting, crafts, puzzles and reading her newspaper. She has been a resident of Florida since 1995, coming from Rochester, Michigan.
She is survived by her loving children, Thomas Kaltz of Avon Park, Florida, Michael Goodson of Madison Heights, Michigan, Kathleen Blohm of Birmingham Alabama, Gregory Goodson of Royal Oak, Michigan, James Kaltz (Victoria) of Richmond, Michigan, Andrew Kaltz (Laura) of Centerline, Michigan, Jeanette Farquhar of Auburn Hills, Michigan, and Cheryl Lukacs (Larry) of Royal Oak, Michigan. Also surviving are 24 grandchildren and over 50 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Andrew; and her son, William Goodson.
A memorial mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 at Our Lady of Grace Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Compassionate Care Hospice of Sebring, Florida.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870.