Constance R. Watrous
Constance R. Watrous of Avon Park, Florida, formally of Granby and Deep River, Connecticut, went home to the Lord on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
Born Nov. 25, 1925 in Deep River, Connecticut, she was the daughter of Ossian and Angeline Ray.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Watrous.
Connie graduated from Deep River High School in 1940. She and her mother were the proprietors of the Whistle Stop Restaurant. In Granby, she was a founding member of the Sow and Reap Garden Club.
She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Cappuccio; her husband, Guy; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Highlands County in Sebring, Florida. Arrangements with Fountain Funeral Home, Avon Park.