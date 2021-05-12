Cope G. Brewer
Cope Garrett Brewer, age 18, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021. He was born Nov. 20, 2002 to Nathan Daniel Brewer and Kristin Renee Meggitt. Cope had been a lifelong resident of Lake Placid and Sebring, Florida, and attended Grace Church of Sebring and South Oak First Baptist of Lake Placid.
He loved being outside hog hunting, deer hunting, playing baseball, or playing guitar. He loved his family, siblings and his friends.
Cope is survived by his father, Nathan Brewer (Ashley) of Lake Placid, Florida; mother, Kristin Fitch (Dustin) of Sebring, Florida; siblings, Tessa Brewer, Madison Fitch, Raif Brewer, and Paisyn Brewer; grandparents, Clarence and Pam Brewer, Kevin and Cheryl Dixon, Vicki and Michael Divietro, Chris and Becky Elston, Donna and Eddie Fitch, Linda Donaldson, Linda McKinney, and Jim Fitch; aunts and uncles, Chris Brewer, Karen Dominguez, Bob Meggitt, John Meggitt, Laurie Bergman, Amy Cotterman (Jeff), Ashley Acevedo (J.J.), Tiffany Giancola (Travis), Amanda Dixon, Stephany Campbell, Kyle Dixon (Emily), Destiny Johnson, and Victor Divietro; and a host of cousins. He was preceded in death by his aunt, Tammy Gibson.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021 at The Ministry Center in Sebring with Pastor Matt Wheelock officiating. Family will begin receiving friends at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Placid. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Cope Brewer Memorial Fund c/o Heartland National Bank.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.