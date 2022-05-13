Corene Gregory
Corene Gregory, 91, of Venus, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 9, 2022, at 11 p.m. She was born July 29, 1930 in Fayetteville, Tennessee, to John M. and Gertrude (nee Tucker) Swinsord.
She was a member of Placid Lakes Baptist Church. She was a devoted mother, wife and grandmother. She retired from Highlands County back in 1997.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, Robert (Bob) Gregory; brother, Charles Swinford and grandson, Jerret Sullivan.
Corene is survived by two children, Dale (Renee) Tucker of Lake Placid and daughter Judy (Brian) Sullivan of Venus; sisters, Francis Arnold and Becky Smith of Fayetteville, Tennessee; step-children, Barbara (Wendell) Smith of Avon Park, Florida, Bobby (Esther) Gregory of Georgia, David (Nina) Gregory of Georgia, Ed Gregory of Georgia and Steve Gregory of Jacksonville, Florida; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022, followed by a graveside funeral service at 11 a.m. at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, 854 Memorial Drive, Avon Park, FL 33825.
Flowers will be received in the Chapel at Lakeview Memorial Gardens.