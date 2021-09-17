Cornelius F. Roche Sr.
Cornelius F. Roche Sr., 92, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Sebring, Florida. He was born Oct. 31, 1928, in Baltimore, Maryland to Dennis F. and Mildred E. (Mitchell) Roche. Cornelius worked as a production manager for General Motors, attended Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, was a member of the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree and has been a resident of Sebring for more than 20 years.
Cornelius proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. He enjoyed golfing, gardening and traveling. Cornelius had a great sense of humor and total devotion to his faith.
He is survived by his loving children, Patricia Weatherly, Joan Clarke (Steven), Cornelius F. Roche Jr. (Claudia) and Michael P. Roche. Surviving are also 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joan “Beverly,” the love of his life — married for 63 years; and a son, Tim.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Stephenson Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring. Service to follow at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.