Crystal E. Ainsworth
Crystal Elaine Ainsworth, RN, BSN/ed., age 82, of 5942 Mayburn Barclay Road, Farmdale, Ohio, died July 13, 2022, at Concord Care Center of Hartford in Fowler, Ohio.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Crystal Elaine Ainsworth, RN, BSN/ed., age 82, of 5942 Mayburn Barclay Road, Farmdale, Ohio, died July 13, 2022, at Concord Care Center of Hartford in Fowler, Ohio.
She was born April 29, 1940, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of late Dr. Floyd R. and Mildred (Allen) Waters. She was a graduate of Kinsman High School, and Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with a Registered Nursing diploma, and Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing Education.
After working for the Philadelphia School District for 15 years, she finished her career in Ohio and worked for 15 years with severely mentally and developmentally challenged adults at Avon Park Cluster and St. Luke’s Hospital in Avon Park, Florida; working at Florida Highlands Regional Hospital and Avon Park Walker Memorial Hospital; and working for two years for Celebrity Medical Personnel, Inc. as a home health nurse. She belonged to First Church of God in Farmdale, Ohio, and to Episcopal Church of the Redeemer in Avon Park, Florida.
Crystal married Stanley Ainsworth on Feb. 14, 2012. Preceding her in death is a brother, Peter Guy Waters. She is survived by her sister, Floye A. (Gordon) Myers of Zephyrhills, Florida; daughter, Kellie Melissa Shannon of Bowie, Maryland; and son, Michael Alan Shannon of Colombia, South America.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at noon at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main St., Kinsman, Ohio. Calling hours are one hour prior to service. Burial will follow in Kinsman Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank of Mahoning Valley, 2805 Salt Springs Road, Youngstown, OH 44509. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.