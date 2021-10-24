Curt L. Gallatin
Curt Leslie Gallatin, 66, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 at his residence. Curt was born on March 2, 1955 in Warren, Ohio and was the son of the late Twila Jeanne (Taylor) and Roy Raymond Gallatin.
He met the love of his life, Patricia Contreras, in 1978 when both were students at the University of Tampa. He fell in love at first sight and, before even introducing himself to the future Mrs. Gallatin, told his college roommates, “I’m going to marry that woman.” They were wed on Aug. 18, 1979 and raised three sons.
Curt was an account manager in medical sales for over 35 years. He took great pride in his work and always ensured the hospitals in his territory had the supplies and training needed to properly treat the citizens of South Florida.
Curt was of the Methodist faith and was an active member of the New Horizon United Methodist Church for many years.
While visiting Lake Placid in 2000, Curt became enamored with the area and quickly purchased property on one of the town’s many lakes to enjoy with his family. For the past 21 years, weekends and summers were spent boating, fishing and swimming at his beloved “Lake House.”
He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, hunting, fishing, boating, road trips, playing basketball and working around the house. More than anything else, he loved to be with family and friends. Always gregarious, Curt was especially jovial during the holidays when he spent time with family decorating the Christmas tree, drinking apple cider, and laughing and telling stories by the fire.
Curt is survived by his wife of 42 years, Patricia; three sons, Kirt (Maria Antonia), Sean (Stephanie), and Casey (Kara); four grandchildren, Roy, Knox, Gianna, and a grandson due in January; a sister, Christie Russell; three brothers, Randy, Cliff, and Corey Gallatin; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate Curt’s life will be held Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at his residence.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Curt’s memory to New Horizon United Methodist Church, Southwest Ranches, Florida, or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at bit.ly/CurtContribution. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangement entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-4134.