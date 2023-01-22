Curtis Christian
Curtis Christian was called to Heaven, Jan. 19, 2023. Curtis had been ill and bedridden for the past two years, however his spirits were high and he always had a smile when anyone came to visit him. Curtis was 87 years old.
He graduated from Dixie County High School in 1954, and attended the University of Florida briefly before going into the U.S. Army. After coming out of the military he opened what used to be “Christian’s Sundries.” After he sold that business he worked at Liles Hardware for a period of time, before moving to Palatka and then to Sebring, Florida where he retired from the U.S. Postal Service as a letter carrier. While at DCHS he played on the football and basketball teams. He was a member of the Southside Baptist Church, Sebring.
Curtis is survived by his wife, Delora; children, Cathy Christian Heston, Stanley Christian (Teri), Paul Christian (Tammy), Pam Christian Mastin (Dale), Craig Shackelford and Lisa Shackelford Franks; sister, Eva Byrd; 12 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, from 10-11 a.m. with the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Morris Funeral Chapel, Sebring. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Avon Park, Florida.
Arrangements by Morris Funeral Chapel, Sebring. morris funeralchapel.com